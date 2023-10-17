Senator Manchin Celebrates Announcement of New Appalachian Hydrogen Hub in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

“You here, in West Virginia, you will be leading the nation in this new clean energy world.” Says, U.S Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Captio gathered among other lawmakers and local leaders at the National Energy and Technology Laboratory in Morgantown,

to celebrate the selection of the newly announced Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub.

Senator Manchin says A.R.C.H2 will be backed by $925 Million dollars in federal support and will create thousands of jobs in West Virginia.

“Its close to 1 billion dollars but the spin off of that is going to be 6 billion dollars created. The amount of jobs is going to be over 20,000 jobs and most of them in West Virginia.” Said Manchin.

Senator Manchin’s bipartisan infrastructure law included $8 billion for regional clean hydrogen hubs to jumpstart the production, transport, and use of clean hydrogen across the U.S.

Senior advisor of Joe Biden, Mitch Landrieu spoke at the event today congratulating everyone involved in this process from the federal to local level.

“This idea that all these people up here worked to do. Put significant money in this bill 8 billion dollars to actually be used to work with universities, to be working with the private sector, federal, state, local , this sounds familiar, everybody shows up and everybody’s got an opportunity. Everybody’s got a responsibility to actually rebuild this country and give us a future we deserve.”

When asked how long it will take for this hub to be up and running, U.S energy secretary had this to say:

“It is gonna take a bit of time, but the bottom line is we get it right, we do it right its going to be thousands and thousands of jobs.”

