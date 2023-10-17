Upshur Parish House says they’re seeing more families in need

Upshur Parish House says they're seeing more families in need
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -For decades, the Upshur Parish House has served the people of Buckhannon who are in need, but this year, they are seeing numbers like never before.

A typical year used to mean 75 to 100 families they would help. Now they say they’re seeing 20 to 37 families per day. The parish director, Isaac Casto, says changes in government assistance programs are to blame,” said Casto.

To combat the increase in people showing up, the Parish House has revved their spending- this year, they spent 53,000 dollars to help people with food, gas for medical appointments, and housing needs. In 2022, they only spent 63,000. The most concerning area to Casto is one of life’s simplest needs.

“Our biggest need is through the food pantry. We’re going grocery shopping every two days to make sure our pantry is well-stocked and stays open. We virtually have no back-stock at the moment, which is a bit of a concern,” said Casto.

With the holidays approaching, the parish house will serve about 850 Thanksgiving meals and about 800 Christmas meals. Casto hopes somehow they can keep up with the demand as the less fortunate count on it.

“Were serving probably the sixth of the population of Upshur County in a given year. So, for them to go without the basic necessities. Food or basic housing- that would just- it would be devastating to our local community,” said Casto.

The Parish House is open from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., Tuesday through Friday.

