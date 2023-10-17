Vito’s Pizza announces reopening

Vito's Pizza and Restaurant
Vito's Pizza and Restaurant
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria that was open for more than three decades before closing late last year has announced it is reopening.

Vito’s Pizza announced last December that it was closing for retirement after more than 30 years in business.

Prior Coverage: Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years

According to a Facebook post by the pizzeria, it is reopening on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and features new hours and a revised menu.

Vito’s Pizza will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

It is located at 104 Park Blvd. in Clarksburg.

