Vito’s Pizza announces reopening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria that was open for more than three decades before closing late last year has announced it is reopening.

Vito’s Pizza announced last December that it was closing for retirement after more than 30 years in business.

Prior Coverage: Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years

According to a Facebook post by the pizzeria, it is reopening on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and features new hours and a revised menu.

Vito’s Pizza will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

It is located at 104 Park Blvd. in Clarksburg.

