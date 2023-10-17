Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for this weekend in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This year’s North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for this weekend in Bridgeport.

The event is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

Officials say registration begins at 1 p.m. with the Promise Garden Ceremony and Walk to follow.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease.

The Promise Garden Ceremony features multi-colored flowers, each color representing the person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease, allowing participants to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

In West Virginia, there are 39,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s – a number that officials expect to reach 44,000 by 2025.

All funds raised through the Walk help further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.