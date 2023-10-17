Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for this weekend in Bridgeport

(WPTA Staff)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This year’s North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for this weekend in Bridgeport.

The event is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

Officials say registration begins at 1 p.m. with the Promise Garden Ceremony and Walk to follow.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease.

The Promise Garden Ceremony features multi-colored flowers, each color representing the person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease, allowing participants to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

In West Virginia, there are 39,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s – a number that officials expect to reach 44,000 by 2025.

All funds raised through the Walk help further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
Car Crash
Multi-county diesel leak leads to 5 separate accidents
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States...
Inmate convicted of assaulting correctional officer
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Clarksburg City Parks holding annual Trunk-or-Treat this weekend
WVU issues Campus Warning after reported burglary
Former Mon and Preston County CASA worker arrested on child porn charge
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain