West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds are prepared for upcoming fall festival

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - People are preparing the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds for this year’s Butcher Bend Autumn Festival.

It’s an event that’s brought family-friendly fall fun to the Mid-Ohio Valley for years.

Expect hay rides, carnival rides, a pumpkin carving contest, farm-related games, and more.

Angie Zoller, a member of Butcher Bend Autumn Festival Inc.’s board of directors, says the haunted born is always a big hit.

“It’s something a little bit different. People have haunted houses. They have haunted mazes. They have the cornfields. But they don’t have barns.”

There is no entry fee for the festival but an armband to ride carnival rides cost $10, going through the haunted barn costs $3, going on a hayride costs $3, and for six tickets to play games you pay $5.

The festival will run this Friday and Saturday as well as next Friday and Saturday.

For more details, click on the link below.

https://butcherbendautumnfestival.org/schedule

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
Car Crash
Multi-county diesel leak leads to 5 separate accidents
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Harrison County Board of Education
Harrison County Schools to consider consolidation plan at tomorrow’s meeting
A federal inmate was convicted Monday of assaulting a correctional officer at the United States...
Inmate convicted of assaulting correctional officer

Latest News

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Sen. Joe Manchin considers independent 2024 run, warns party system could be nation’s ‘downfall’
The Queen of Clean: Emergency spotter for clothes
The Queen of Clean: Emergency spotter for clothes
The Boscov’s effect, that’s what some may call the hype surrounding Meadowbrook Mall’s newest...
Boscov’s responsible for uptick in foot traffic at Meadowbrook Mall
Vito's Pizza and Restaurant
Vito’s Pizza announces reopening
Manchin