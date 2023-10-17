West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds are prepared for upcoming fall festival

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - People are preparing the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds for this year’s Butcher Bend Autumn Festival.

It’s an event that’s brought family-friendly fall fun to the Mid-Ohio Valley for years.

Expect hay rides, carnival rides, a pumpkin carving contest, farm-related games, and more.

Angie Zoller, a member of Butcher Bend Autumn Festival Inc.’s board of directors, says the haunted born is always a big hit.

“It’s something a little bit different. People have haunted houses. They have haunted mazes. They have the cornfields. But they don’t have barns.”

There is no entry fee for the festival but an armband to ride carnival rides cost $10, going through the haunted barn costs $3, going on a hayride costs $3, and for six tickets to play games you pay $5.

The festival will run this Friday and Saturday as well as next Friday and Saturday.

For more details, click on the link below.

https://butcherbendautumnfestival.org/schedule

