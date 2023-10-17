Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted on Tuesday by the Preston County Grand Jury for first-degree murder.(WV Corrections)
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man indicted for first-degree murder is one of 33 indictments returned by the Preston County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

The indictment was returned on 56-year-old David Adams, of Westover.

David Adams
David Adams(WV Corrections)

In February, Adams confessed to a murder that happened in November 1985.

Prior Coverage: Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old

The body of 13-year-old Jerimiah Watkins was located in a shallow hole near the railroad tracks in Terra Alta on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 5 News in February.

Jerimiah Watkins
Jerimiah Watkins(Facebook: Preston County Sheriff's Office)

An autopsy revealed Watkins had suffered a brain bleed from an apparent blow to the head, and the cause of death was ruled as a stab wound, deputies said.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Adams admitted in February that Watkins was at his home when they got into an argument over a stolen bicycle.

The criminal complaint said he hit Watkins in the face, took him to a shed and stabbed him.

Adams allegedly dragged Watkins’ body and placed it in the shallow hole.

Adams is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

