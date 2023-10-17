Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man indicted for first-degree murder is one of 33 indictments returned by the Preston County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

The indictment was returned on 56-year-old David Adams, of Westover.

David Adams (WV Corrections)

In February, Adams confessed to a murder that happened in November 1985.

The body of 13-year-old Jerimiah Watkins was located in a shallow hole near the railroad tracks in Terra Alta on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 5 News in February.

Jerimiah Watkins (Facebook: Preston County Sheriff's Office)

An autopsy revealed Watkins had suffered a brain bleed from an apparent blow to the head, and the cause of death was ruled as a stab wound, deputies said.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Adams admitted in February that Watkins was at his home when they got into an argument over a stolen bicycle.

The criminal complaint said he hit Watkins in the face, took him to a shed and stabbed him.

Adams allegedly dragged Watkins’ body and placed it in the shallow hole.

Adams is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

