WVU issues Campus Warning after reported burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has issued a Campus Warning after a burglary was reported at College Park on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to a release from WVU, University Police received a reported burglary call just before 10 p.m. on Monday at a College Park apartment that has an open airway stairwell that leads directly to individual exterior apartment doors.

Officers said they found a woman, who is not a student, on the balcony of a residence. She was taken into custody by officers and transported to the hospital because “she indicated she did not know where she was.”

The victim, a University student, reported leaving the front door of the exterior apartment unlocked and was asleep inside his room when the woman entered and took some of his belongings.

The release says the woman has since been blocked from accessing all WVU property.

University officials remind students to always lock their dorm, apartment, house and car doors.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.