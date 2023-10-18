1 arrested in burglary at Morgantown City Hall renovation site

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one person has been arrested in connection to a burglary at Morgantown City Hall’s renovation site.

Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws said during Tuesday night’s Morgantown City Council meeting that the incident was reported, and an arrest was made over the weekend.

“I’m sure you’ve heard about or read about the break-in at the [Morgantown] City Hall construction site,” said Haws. “There was a break-in over the weekend, and $1,000 worth of tools were taken.”

An image of the unidentified suspect was captured by a camera recently installed using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“Because of the surveillance cameras that were in place, we were able to identify the individual and promptly arrest the individual,” said Haws.

Haws said this is just be beginning of positive results of having surveillance cameras to help in identifying and creating the evidence necessary to prosecute.

“Our law enforcement did a great job on that, and that’s just the beginning of positive responses and results of having cameras that will allow us to identify and create the evidence necessary to prosecute,” said Haws.

Below is Haws’ comment in its entirety from Tuesday’s Morgantown City Council meeting:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.