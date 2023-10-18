2 sentenced for federal drug crimes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been sentenced in separate cases for federal drug trafficking charges in West Virginia.

40-year-old Brandy Hanshaw, of Lumberport, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine., according to the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents, Hanshaw sold methamphetamine in Harrison County. The investigation connected at least 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine to Hanshaw.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Lewis Johnson, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Johnson was one of 11 defendants charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Monongalia County. Investigators conducted a search warrant of Johnson’s hotel room and vehicle in Morgantown and found fentanyl.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar prosecuted the Hanshaw case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley prosecuted the Johnson case on behalf of the government.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the Hanshaw case.

The Johnson case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the cases.

