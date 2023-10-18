Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who they say broke into a 95-year-old man’s home.

A release from the RCSO says the suspect made forced entry into the home along Seneca Rd. on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. by throwing a brick at the kitchen window while the 95-year-old homeowner was asleep.

Police say the homeowner woke up from the sound and came face-to-face with the suspect before he could get out of bed.

The suspect reportedly flashed a flashlight into the his eyes and fled into the direction of the railroad tracks.

Deputies say they searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The homeowner had his wallet and cash stolen, according to the release.

As authorities continue to investigate the burglary, they are asking for help identifying the suspect.

The suspect was captured in the photo above wearing a black backpack, black hoodie with a white design on the back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 304-636-2111 or the non-emergency 911 number at 304-636-2000.

