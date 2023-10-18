Average insurance damage claim for deer collisions is on the rise, AAA says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The average insurance damage claim for deer collisions is on the rise, according to AAA.

Officials say cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now crossing roadways across the Mountain State.

The number of deer-vehicle collisions increases during October and peaks in November and December, according to officials.

AAA cautions motorists to be especially vigilant on the road to avoid costly and potentially dangerous crashes.

“More collisions between vehicles and deer occur now than any other time of the year,” says Jonathon King, vice president of Insurance sales, AAA East Central. “One of our top claims as winter approaches is for vehicles that have been totaled from hitting animals, and the costs can be staggering.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1 million car accidents with deer each year that kill 200 Americans, cause more than 10,000 personal injuries and result in $1 billion in vehicle damage.

Additionally, the most dangerous times for collisions are dusk and dawn when deer are most active, officials say. Because of reduced visibility, these are the times when it is tougher for motorists to spot the animals.

AAA Insurance reports that its average deer-related claim in the region is about $5,600, more than $600 higher than last year’s average.

To help prevent a crash or to reduce damage from an animal collision, AAA provided the following suggestions:

Pay attention to road signs.

Keep focused on the road.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours.

Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic.

Slow down and watch for other deer to appear.

Resist the urge to swerve.

If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake.

In the event of a deer strike, AAA recommends the following:

Call the police.

Avoid making contact with the animal.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage.

