Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A beloved local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of this week.

Since 2003, Rochelle Nikzad and her husband have owned Shoney’s in Morgantown.

Their operation went smoothly for years, until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing them to go from operating seven days a week to having their hands tied in all areas of the restaurant business.

“The pandemic changed everything,” Nikzad said. “We had to close down. We reopened with limited hours, and we’re still at limited hours. It’s been very difficult keeping employees and finding new ones.”

Even though the Nikzad’s will be ending their business, it’s the bonds they have built with the people of Morgantown that Rochelle will miss the most when the curtain finally closes.

“It’s sad, honestly. Shoney’s has been in Morgantown since 1974,” Nikzad said. “We’ve been in this location in Sabraton since 2013, so we’ve had a lot of loyal customers. It’s definitely a bittersweet time.”

Many longtime customers of the restaurant will be left with a void in their lives now that one of their weekly gathering spots has been taken away from them. That includes April Smith, who says she will miss the atmosphere that the employees set.

“The great customer care, greeting you when you come in, remember your drinks and the things that you order, the things that you eat—being just a part of the family,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home
Jenkins Subaru holds annual ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event
WVU experts share best ways to prevent illness this fall