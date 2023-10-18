Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A beloved local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of this week.

Since 2003, Rochelle Nikzad and her husband have owned Shoney’s in Morgantown.

Their operation went smoothly for years, until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing them to go from operating seven days a week to having their hands tied in all areas of the restaurant business.

“The pandemic changed everything,” Nikzad said. “We had to close down. We reopened with limited hours, and we’re still at limited hours. It’s been very difficult keeping employees and finding new ones.”

Even though the Nikzad’s will be ending their business, it’s the bonds they have built with the people of Morgantown that Rochelle will miss the most when the curtain finally closes.

“It’s sad, honestly. Shoney’s has been in Morgantown since 1974,” Nikzad said. “We’ve been in this location in Sabraton since 2013, so we’ve had a lot of loyal customers. It’s definitely a bittersweet time.”

Many longtime customers of the restaurant will be left with a void in their lives now that one of their weekly gathering spots has been taken away from them. That includes April Smith, who says she will miss the atmosphere that the employees set.

“The great customer care, greeting you when you come in, remember your drinks and the things that you order, the things that you eat—being just a part of the family,” said Smith.

