Berlin “Bo” Cutlip, 84 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at CAMC Memorial. He was born November 9, 1938 in Mudlick to the late George Berlin and Nora Belle Hall Cutlip and was a United States Army Veteran Bo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cowen; a New York Yankees Fan, and an avid reader. He loved wood-working, four-wheeling, and spending time with his family, including his siblings. He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA, and a member of the Diana Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Cutlip and sisters Gladys M. Cogar and Margaret Bullock. Bo is survived by his loving wife Patty Armentrout Cutlip; son Darrell (fiancé Debbie) Cutlip; daughter Nora “Sis” (Kevin) Stout; grandson Parker Stout; brothers Charles (Judy) Cutlip, Roger (Ellouise) Cutlip, Junior Ralph (Kathy) Cutlip, and Larry (Loretta) Cutlip; sister Susan Skinner; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bo’s life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Armentrout Family Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Webster Addison Public Library 331 South Main Street, Webster Springs, WV 26288. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cutlip family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.