Bridgeport man sentenced to more than 12 years for meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for a meth charge.

31-year-old Austin Lodge, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Wednesday to 151 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, officers were involved in a high-speed chase with Lodge in Harrison County, which ended with a foot chase.

Lodge discarded a backpack during the chase that contained methamphetamine, according to officials.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.