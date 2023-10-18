Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston makes statement on Israeli-Hamas conflict

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has issued a statement on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan issued the statement on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

The Diocese applied “Catholic just war theory” to formulate the statement. The theory considers a defensive war justified only as a last resort, while an aggressive war is unjustified. In each case, the use of arms should not produce harm and disorder worse than the evil it aims to eliminate.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston believes Hamas is conducting an aggressive war.

“Hamas has launched attacks that have caused irreparable harm by killing many hundreds of Israelis with no real possibility of succeeding in destroying Israel,” said Bishop Brennan. “Hamas’ practice of hiding its fighters among non-combatants, including women and children, is cowardly and reprehensible.”

The Israeli side has a right to defend its people and is conducting a defensive war in the view of the Diocese.

“The harm caused to [Israel’s] people is grave; families cannot replace those murdered by the terrorists,” said Bishop Brennan. “One can argue that recent Israeli governments should have been more open to dealing constructively with the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, but Hamas has shown that it is an unwilling partner for dialogue.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Randolph County Sheriff's Office asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s...
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home
The Harrison County Board of Education voted to move forward with the controversial...
Harrison County Board of Ed. votes to move forward on Liberty High School consolidation

Latest News

File photo of a Mountaineer Food Bank box.
$10M fund launched to address food insecurity in West Virginia
George Ward Elementary School in Mill Creek, WV
School in Randolph Co. closed until Monday due to cockroach infestation
Bridgeport man sentenced to more than 12 years for meth charge
WVU experts share best ways to prevent illness this fall
Harry Tucker
Police: Morgantown shooting suspect left fingerprint on condom wrapper near scene