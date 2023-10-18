Excellence in Education: Jayenne Elementary School’s librarian

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Jayenne Elementary School’s librarian who is at the forefront of child literacy in Marion County.

Lori Uram has been in her field for twenty years and has at Jayanne Elementary in Fairmont for 11 years.

With her experience, Uram says that technology makes teaching easier and learning so much more fun.

“We get to incorporate more games, and they all have their own Chromebooks that they get to use, and we use a lot of the google classroom,” Uram said. “So, it takes you away maybe a little bit from reading out of a book as to maybe reading it online even, and doing a lot more fun lessons, research, PowerPoints, and things of that nature.”

Beyond teaching, Uram loves the school. She shares how the students and staff create a wonderful dynamic that keeps her coming back.

“My favorite thing, especially in elementary, is the students because they’re so impressionable and so loving, and so every day you get tons of hugs,” Uram said. “Our staff is also awesome and a great place to work.”

Jayanne Elementary was one of three schools in West Virginia to receive a Blue Ribbon Award this year.

Uram is happy to be a part of an institution that strives for greatness, helping students become successful.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.