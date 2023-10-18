First at 4 Forum: Natalie King Selario

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Natalie King Selario, a co-owner of Bridgeport Express Care, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about receiving the Women Inspiring Success Award, the most important aspects of taking care of her patients at Bridgeport Express Care, and how being a woman helps her in the medical field.

