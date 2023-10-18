First at 4 Forum: Natalie King Selario

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Natalie King Selario, a co-owner of Bridgeport Express Care, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about receiving the Women Inspiring Success Award, the most important aspects of taking care of her patients at Bridgeport Express Care, and how being a woman helps her in the medical field.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country
First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country
First at 4 Forum: Jeff Allen
First at 4 Forum: Jeff Allen
First at 4 Forum: Natalie King Selario
First at 4 Forum: Natalie King Selario
First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country
First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country