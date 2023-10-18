First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly with Visit Mountaineer Country joined the First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about upcoming events for Halloween in Monongalia and Preston Counties and finding itineraries with events happening across West Virginia.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.