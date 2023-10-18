Harrison County Board of Ed. votes to plan on consolidating Liberty High School

Closures to be presented to the state before becoming official
The Harrison County Board of Education voted to move forward with the controversial Comprehensive School Realignment at Tuesday's meeting(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education voted to plan on consolidating Liberty High School at Tuesday night’s meeting.

As a part of the Comprehensive School Realignment, the board plans to combine multiple schools.

This includes merging Liberty High School and Robert C. Byrd High School, consolidating North View Elementary and Salem Elementary into the existing Mountaineer Middle School, and consolidating Washington Irving Middle School and Mountaineer Middle School into the existing Liberty High School.

Closures are now being presented to the State Board of Education for consideration.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest.

