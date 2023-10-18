Harrison County Board of Ed. votes to plan on consolidating Liberty High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education voted to plan on consolidating Liberty High School at Tuesday night’s meeting.

As a part of the Comprehensive School Realignment, the board plans to combine multiple schools.

This includes merging Liberty High School and Robert C. Byrd High School, consolidating North View Elementary and Salem Elementary into the existing Mountaineer Middle School, and consolidating Washington Irving Middle School and Mountaineer Middle School into the existing Liberty High School.

Closures are now being presented to the State Board of Education for consideration.

