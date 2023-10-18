Jenkins Subaru holds annual ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event

(WDTV)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Subaru is helping give back to the community.

They’re partnering with the Doddridge County Humane Society to host the “Subaru Loves Pets” adoption event.

The goal is to encourage people to take home a new pet and learn more about the benefits of adoption.

Jenkins plans to donate $100 to the humane society for every animal that finds a new home.

Volunteers say events like this not only raise money but help bring awareness to shelters that are at capacity.

“We’ve had several dogs that have been at the shelter for so long and also as well as other shelters that say they haven’t had enough adoptions recently for some reason. So we’re really hoping that we can get some exposure for these animals,” said volunteer Mary Mcouskey.

Click here to learn more about the humane society and how to adopt a furry friend.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

WVU experts share best ways to prevent illness this fall
EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION
Excellence in Education: Jayenne Elementary School’s librarian
excellence in education
A gavel.
Bridgeport man sentenced to more than 12 years for meth charge