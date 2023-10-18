Jenkins Subaru holds annual ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Subaru is helping give back to the community.

They’re partnering with the Doddridge County Humane Society to host the “Subaru Loves Pets” adoption event.

The goal is to encourage people to take home a new pet and learn more about the benefits of adoption.

Jenkins plans to donate $100 to the humane society for every animal that finds a new home.

Volunteers say events like this not only raise money but help bring awareness to shelters that are at capacity.

“We’ve had several dogs that have been at the shelter for so long and also as well as other shelters that say they haven’t had enough adoptions recently for some reason. So we’re really hoping that we can get some exposure for these animals,” said volunteer Mary Mcouskey.

Click here to learn more about the humane society and how to adopt a furry friend.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.