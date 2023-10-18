Man sentenced to 10 years for federal drug crime

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a federal drug crime.

Federal authorities say 28-year-old Lloyd Vaughn, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Vaughn was working with several others to operate a drug trafficking organization from Detroit, Michigan, to Monongalia County.

Investigators searched Vaughn’s storage unit in Morgantown and found more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

