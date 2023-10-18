Mild, clear Wednesday, then rain later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer and sunnier than the past few days, and tomorrow will be warmer still. Later this week, rain chances will make a return. Find out the details regarding the rain, and more, in the video above!

A high-pressure system will move east of West Virginia today, lifting warm, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light southwesterly winds and highs in the low-60s in some areas, just a few degrees below average for mid-October. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-40s in the lowlands and upper-30s in the mountains.

Tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build ahead of a low-pressure system that started off the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, so expect mostly cloudy skies. Due to southerly flow, temperatures will reach the upper-60s, making tomorrow the warmest day of the week. After 8 PM tomorrow evening, a line of light, scattered rain showers will push into our region, so expect some rain that won’t last long (less than an hour) and won’t produce much rain. More showers will push into our region on Friday morning and will stick around for the afternoon and evening hours. It’s not until late evening that most of the rain moves east. A few more showers will linger into Saturday morning, but they will be east of our region by Saturday evening, leaving cloudy skies for Sunday. By that time, rainfall totals between Friday and Saturday will be around 0.5″ to 1″ across our region, so not much is expected, but slick spots are possible on some roads. All the while, temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend, below average for late October. Next week, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air down into West Virginia, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s by the middle of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and clear, and Friday and Saturday will be cool, cloudy, and rainy.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall at times. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 57.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.