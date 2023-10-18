Prisons across West Virginia continue to face challenges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, a federal inmate was convicted of a 2021 assault of a correctional officer at The United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Preston County. Court documents and statements reveal that upon discovering a prison-made weapon in inmate Dwight Foster’s possession the officer attempted to take the object and detain foster. According to the release, thats when the prisoner struck the officer in the face and chest. Foster faces eight more years in prison for assault and five more for weapon possession. This trial occurs around the same time FCC Hazelton undergoes several other civil abuse investigations. To make matters even worse, according to West Virginia’s division of corrections and rehabilitation commissioner, there are 990 employment vacancies in prisons throughout the state. Last month, 5news spoke with local prison union president, Justin Tarovisky, on what effect these shortages have on prison procedures.

“When you have more staff, you’re allocated a lot more resources, you’re able to shake these campers down, you’re able to monitor them more,” Tarovisky said. “We’re down 80 officers, we’re vacating posts. It goes back to the original deal, safety and security is the main thing, and when you’re taken away from that then things happen.”

Another union representative, Kevin Seifert, said staffing problems at the prison are affecting guards home-life as well.

“They’ve been working mandatory overtime four to five times a week most of the time, and not being able to get home to their families,” Seifert said. “It’s a big cost to the families, officers are getting ultimatums from their spouses, ‘come home more or you don’t have a home.’ Marriages are dissolving, you’re not going to see your kids. It’s been like that for months and months and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.”

The national guard continues to help these staffing issues, their public affairs telling 5News that they have provided 340 guard members for assistance across the state. Additionally, the West Virginia legislature voted earlier in the year to give correctional officers raises to help with the widespread staffing crisis.

