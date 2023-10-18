Randolph County road to be closed for paving, delays expected

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation says a road in Randolph County will be closed for paving.

The WVDOT says County Route 219/16, or Kumbrabow Road, will be closed from the intersection of US 219 beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the closure will last until 6 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27, excluding the weekend, for paving.

The closure will begin at milepost 6.71 and end at milepost 10.41.

According to officials, special accommodations will be made for only emergency vehicles and school buses.

All motorists are advised to plan accordingly, use alternate routes, and to expect delays.

