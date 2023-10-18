Randolph County road to be closed for paving, delays expected

(KPLC (Canva))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation says a road in Randolph County will be closed for paving.

The WVDOT says County Route 219/16, or Kumbrabow Road, will be closed from the intersection of US 219 beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the closure will last until 6 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27, excluding the weekend, for paving.

The closure will begin at milepost 6.71 and end at milepost 10.41.

According to officials, special accommodations will be made for only emergency vehicles and school buses.

All motorists are advised to plan accordingly, use alternate routes, and to expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

A gavel.
Bridgeport man sentenced to more than 12 years for meth charge
Man sentenced to 10 years for federal drug crime
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage of the decade, officials say
Randolph County Sheriff's Office asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s...
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home