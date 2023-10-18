Suspect in Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart indicted

By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The suspect in the Memorial Day shooting at Walmart in Grafton has been indicted.

Almost five months ago, police say William Jenkins fired three shots at another man inside the store, hitting him once in the leg and again in the hand.

Jenkins then drove from the scene, taking off in his truck and leading officers on a pursuit to the Marion County line.

Officials say he then crashed and turned the gun on himself when officers closed in. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

During a Grand Jury session on Monday, Jenkins was indicted on charges of attempted murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, use or presentation of a firearm during a felony and fleeing with reckless indifference.

Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney John Bord gives credit to law enforcement’s quick response time during the situation.

“Our law enforcement in this county did an outstanding job,” Bord said. “We had the city police, the sheriff’s department and state police all respond, it was an amazing thing. You hate to have these things happen, but I’ll tell you what; our law enforcement did a fantastic job.”

Bord says it’s likely the trial date won’t be set until next year.

