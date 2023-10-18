West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage of the decade, officials say

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism says the Mountain State is experiencing the best fall foliage of the decade.

In its third fall foliage report of the year, the Department of Tourism says autumn color is widespread across the entire state.

The southern part of the state is currently experiencing brilliant autumn color that will extend into the weekend and through next week, according to officials.

Additional areas, such as the Eastern Panhandle, are starting to see gorgeous changes to their landscapes and will have ideal leaf peeping conditions over the next week or two.

“One of the best parts of West Virginia’s fall foliage is that it lasts for so long. Other states only see color for a brief period but West Virginia’s fall color lasts for nearly two months due to the elevation variances, " said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Those stunning hues are just starting to pop in the lower elevations. There’s still plenty of time to plan your leaf peeping adventures. It’s turning out to be one of the most colorful seasons in recent years, so you don’t want to miss it.”

Southern West Virginia is now seeing exceptional yellow Walnuts, Hickories, Sycamore, Birch and Maple. Oaks, Maples and Dogwoods have turned astonishing shades of ruby red while Sumacs and Sassafrasses are glowing with breathtaking tones of ginger.

The southern portion of the state should be reaching its peak by the end of the week,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “A drive on Route 3 throughout Raleigh County should provide nice views. We are also expecting some pops of color for Bridge Day this weekend and encourage folks to get out and enjoy the next few weeks of peak color in the state before it’s too late.”

This fall foliage update, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, marks the third in a series of weekly updates to be made this season in an effort to help travelers plan fall activities amongst peak color.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker will be updated in real time, featuring user-generated photos from social media.

Click here for more information or to check out the Department of Tourism’s live leaf map.

