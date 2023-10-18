WVU experts share best ways to prevent illness this fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall colors are blooming around the area, but that also means flu and illness season is here.

Health experts at West Virginia University are encouraging everyone to practice their best prevention measures this year.

They say the best way to prevent illness caused by COVID-19, flu, and RSV is to get vaccinated.

This year, the FDA approved an updated COVID vaccine and the first RSV vaccine for people 60 years and older.

Experts also say to watch closely for symptoms.

This season, experts say to follow the practices below to prevent respiratory illnesses:

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Avoid contact with individuals who are sick

WVU is still giving out flu vaccines at clinics and at Student Health Services on the Evansdale Campus.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.