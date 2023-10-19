Anterless deer firearms season set to open

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first split of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 26 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says this is designed to help control the state’s deer population.

“In addition to giving hunters more opportunities to harvest deer, the early antlerless season is designed to control the state’s deer population and promote healthier, heavier and more productive deer herds,” said Brett McMillion, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Officials say an early antlerless deer firearms season provides several advantages for hunters, such as favorable weather conditions for tree-stand hunting and the ability to meet the harvest requirement some counties have for taking a second antlered buck in November.

Counties that require hunters to harvest an antlerless deer before taking a second antlered buck include Berkeley, Greenbrier (south portion), Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral (east portion), Monroe, Morgan and Wood.

Early antlerless deer harvests also help the WVDNR manage the state’s deer population, according to officials. For every antlerless deer harvested in the October season, there will be more food for remaining deer during the winter months, which benefits not only the state’s deer herd but other wildlife dependent on the woodland habitat.

“As much as everyone dreams of a big buck, harvesting antlerless deer is integral to a healthy population and can be just as rewarding,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the WVDNR.

Hunters who can’t participate in first segment have a chance to participate in three additional segments, scheduled to take place Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 28-31. The antlerless deer firearms season is closed in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties and portions of Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh and Wayne counties.

Officials say hunters who want to take advantage of this early deer firearms hunting opportunity are encouraged to purchase their license and deer stamps online here before the season starts.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.