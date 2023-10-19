Anterless deer firearms season set to open

WV antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 26
WV antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 26(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first split of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 26 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says this is designed to help control the state’s deer population.

“In addition to giving hunters more opportunities to harvest deer, the early antlerless season is designed to control the state’s deer population and promote healthier, heavier and more productive deer herds,” said Brett McMillion, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Officials say an early antlerless deer firearms season provides several advantages for hunters, such as favorable weather conditions for tree-stand hunting and the ability to meet the harvest requirement some counties have for taking a second antlered buck in November.

Counties that require hunters to harvest an antlerless deer before taking a second antlered buck include Berkeley, Greenbrier (south portion), Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral (east portion), Monroe, Morgan and Wood.

Early antlerless deer harvests also help the WVDNR manage the state’s deer population, according to officials. For every antlerless deer harvested in the October season, there will be more food for remaining deer during the winter months, which benefits not only the state’s deer herd but other wildlife dependent on the woodland habitat.

“As much as everyone dreams of a big buck, harvesting antlerless deer is integral to a healthy population and can be just as rewarding,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the WVDNR.

Hunters who can’t participate in first segment have a chance to participate in three additional segments, scheduled to take place Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 28-31. The antlerless deer firearms season is closed in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties and portions of Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh and Wayne counties.

Officials say hunters who want to take advantage of this early deer firearms hunting opportunity are encouraged to purchase their license and deer stamps online here before the season starts.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Randolph County Sheriff's Office asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s...
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home

Latest News

West Virginia Sheriff's Association holds leadership presentation
West Virginia Sheriff Association holds leadership presentation
WVU Alumni Association getting campus Homecoming ready
WVU Alumni Association preparing campus for Homecoming
Randy Nethken
Man charged with setting fire to home after getting upset with puppy
File photo of a Mountaineer Food Bank box.
$10M fund launched to address food insecurity in West Virginia