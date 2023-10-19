Cathy Jean Coleman Marple, 71, of Jane Lew passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 10:15am in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 21, 1952, a daughter of the late Cecil J. and Norma J. Richards Coleman. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Roddy K. Marple. Also surviving are her daughter, Missy Zirkle and husband Kent of Marshville; two step-daughters, Tracy Ash and husband Michael of Rockford and Karri Trent of Rockford; grandchildren, Lucas and Emma Zirkle, Gavin Ash, and Kylie Trent; her brothers, Steve Coleman and wife Jolie of Pahrump, NV, Mark Coleman and wife Lecia of Jones Run, Stanley Coleman and wife Marilyn of Lost Creek, and Patrick Coleman and wife Shelley of Hurricane; her sister, Amy Kaiser and husband Otto of Monumental; brothers-in-law Jerry Garrett of Jane Lew and Randy Marple and wife Linda of Jane Lew; and sister-in-law Martha Coleman of Burlington, VT; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bryan Hudkins; sister, Susan Garrett; and brothers, John and Chris Coleman. Cathy graduated from South Harrison High School class of 1970 as well as Fairmont Business College, and worked at Dominion Resources until her retirement. Cathy loved planting flowers and working in her flower beds. She was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers who helped care for Cathy during her battle with cancer. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew on Hacker’s Creek Road. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

