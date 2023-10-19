Construction of new judicial complex in Ritchie County

Steve Parks talked about the construction on the new judicial complex
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Construction began around mid-June for the $13 million project.

The complex will hold the sheriff’s office, the probation office, the circuit clerk, and several other departments once it is complete.

Ritchie County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Steve Parks shared how this new building will benefit the community.

“Our courthouse is in great shape. We just celebrated the 100th anniversary of our courthouse, but courthouses 100 years ago were not built for 2023. So, we are doing a lot of upgrades to technology in the new building so we are excited,” said Parks.

He added that one big upgrade will be two elevators to allow visitors easy access to the different departments.

The plan is to have the building done by December 2024.

