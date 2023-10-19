Eddie Nile Golden

Oct. 19, 2023
Eddie Nile Golden, 75, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born in Mt. Clare on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Edward Kemper and Neva Catherine Byrne Golden. He is survived by two daughters, Susanne Michelle Golden of Clarksburg, and Whitney Marie Golden of Clarksburg; one grandson, Nash Edward Wolf; two sisters, Marsha Caplinger of Clarksburg and Carolyn Lopez and her husband Samuel Joseph of Aventura, FL; and two nieces, Simone Marie Lopez and Danielle R. Bryan and significant other Willis Freeman. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roger L. Caplinger. Mr. Golden was a United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam war where he served in munitions and as a MP.   He formerly worked at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC in the Maintenance department. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post #573 VFW, Clarksburg Lodge No. 52 Loyal Order of the Moose and Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Golden will be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

