Fairmont State University Theatre Program Prepares For First Show Of The Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Theatre has been a tradition on the campus here at Fairmont state for 100 years now. And this is the 100th year of masquers, the student theatre organization.” Said theatre director, Troy Snyder.

The ability to study theatre at Fairmont State University was partially taken away in 2020. Leaving some students very concerned about the future of the program.

“Hearing that potentially we wouldn’t have it anymore was really disheartening.” Says Johnathan Richards, 5th year student at Fairmont State.

While the ability to study theatre was in question, shows continued to be produced.

It wasn’t until late august of this year that the University reinstated theatre minors. Making students excited that the program is slowly coming back.

“But now since we’re all back in person and now this program is starting to creep its way back in , it really just brings me a lot of joy.” Says Frankie Satterfield 5th year student.

The program is currently preparing for their first production of the year the rocky horror show.

Not only will this a all student cast, but this show will also include alumni.

Jason Englestad and Ashely Morgan Fink graduated in 2020 and missed out on doing a last show because of the cuts to the program.

But now, they have a second chance.

“ It’s the show that we wanted to do before the program got taken away so its like of course, if we were getting that opportunity, why not?”

“To come back together three years later and essentially fulfil our senior project, its liberating.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.