Fairmont State University Theatre Program Prepares For First Show Of The Year

By Cameron Murray
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Theatre has been a tradition on the campus here at Fairmont state for 100 years now. And this is the 100th year of masquers, the student theatre organization.” Said theatre director, Troy Snyder.

The ability to study theatre at Fairmont State University was partially taken away in 2020. Leaving some students very concerned about the future of the program.

“Hearing that potentially we wouldn’t have it anymore was really disheartening.” Says Johnathan Richards, 5th year student at Fairmont State.

While the ability to study theatre was in question, shows continued to be produced.

It wasn’t until late august of this year that the University reinstated theatre minors. Making students excited that the program is slowly coming back.

“But now since we’re all back in person and now this program is starting to creep its way back in , it really just brings me a lot of joy.” Says Frankie Satterfield 5th year student.

The program is currently preparing for their first production of the year the rocky horror show.

Not only will this a all student cast, but this show will also include alumni.

Jason Englestad and Ashely Morgan Fink graduated in 2020 and missed out on doing a last show because of the cuts to the program.

But now, they have a second chance.

“ It’s the show that we wanted to do before the program got taken away so its like of course, if we were getting that opportunity, why not?”

“To come back together three years later and essentially fulfil our senior project, its liberating.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain
Child, 7, killed in crash; mother arrested
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Fairmont State Theatre Program
William Tucker Jenkins
Suspect in Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart indicted
Suspect in Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart indicted
Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic