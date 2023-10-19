First at 4 Forum: Amy Wilson

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amy Wilson, the Executive Director of the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about receiving the Women Inspiring Success Award, how she got to where she is now, and how her upbringing prepared her for a male-dominated space.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Randolph County Sheriff's Office asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s...
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Jaclyn Rominger
First at 4 Forum: Jaclyn Rominger
First at 4 Forum: Jaclyn Rominger
First at 4 Forum: Jaclyn Rominger
First at 4 Forum: Amy Wilson
First at 4 Forum: Amy Wilson
This week marks National Teen Driver Safety Week