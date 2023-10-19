First at 4 Forum: Amy Wilson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amy Wilson, the Executive Director of the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about receiving the Women Inspiring Success Award, how she got to where she is now, and how her upbringing prepared her for a male-dominated space.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.