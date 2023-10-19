Lane Innovation HUB fuels WVU Engineering

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU is helping create some of America’s next great engineers.

They are honing their skills inside a unique facility called the Lane Innovation HUB.

It’s a 9500 square foot facility where students can learn the ins and outs of engineering.

For Anastasia Lucci, Graduate Assistant and 3D Printing specialist, the chance to be a part of the greatness at Hub was a no brainer.

“So, in the Innovation Hub, I have learned a lot about 3D printing. A lot about just how you can get a design from that designing stage to the manufacturing stage: there’s a lot of steps that go into that aren’t necessarily taught in classes,” said Lucci.

Around 800 students are currently involved with the HUB.

