Man charged with setting fire to home after getting upset with puppy

Randy Nethken
Randy Nethken(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MABIE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged with arson after authorities say he set fire to a home after getting upset with a puppy.

Crews responded to a fire in the attic of a home in the 600 block of Ryan Run Rd. in Mabie at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to a criminal complaint.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and discovered burned drawers and at least three separate and distinct fires involving the drawers.

Additionally, investigators say there were three more separate and distinct fires in the bathroom of the home.

The owner of the home, 32-year-old Randy Nethken, of Mabie, reportedly told authorities the fire originated in the attic.

When authorities went to the attic, they say there were three more separate and distinct fires in the attic.

Court documents say Nethken was interviewed again, and he told authorities he intentionally set the fires in the attic with a match and in the bathroom “because he was upset with the puppy for defecating all over the house.”

Nethken also told authorities he created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the damages because he “didn’t really have a lot of money,” the criminal complaint says.

Nethken has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

