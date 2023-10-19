Police: Morgantown shooting suspect left fingerprint on condom wrapper near scene

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The suspect in a Morgantown shooting from last month has been extradited back to West Virginia after being taken into custody in Virginia last week.

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Water St. in Morgantown at around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the victim had gunshot wounds to his hand and back and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Officers said detectives working on the case identified the suspect as 32-year-old Harry Tucker, of Clinton, Maryland.

Court documents say witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as Tucker, throwing clothing items in a Westover dumpster minutes after the shooting and left in a car.

Detectives said they were able to identify the clothing as being Tucker’s because of a fingerprint left on a condom wrapper in the pants. The car he left in was also registered to him.

The MPD said last week Tucker was taken into custody in Fairfax, Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service based on warrants.

According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Tucker was booked at North Central Regional Jail on Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

Tucker has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, robbery and assault during the commission of a felony. He is being held at NCRJ on a $160,000 bond.

