Rita May Fragmin, 97, of Stonewood passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. She was born in Wiltshire, England on October 10, 1926, a daughter of the late James Robert Christopher and Lillian Cutting Blake. She was the war bride of Carl Charles Fragmin, who preceded her in death on June 20, 1998. Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Fragmin of Hastings Run and Christopher Fragmin and wife Jackie of Stonewood; two daughters, Barbara Lowther of Nutter Fort and Linda Vest of Clarksburg; 10 grandchildren, David Cottrill, Laura (Danny) Leggett, Veronica Cunningham, Steve (Rhonda) Fragmin, Bryan Fragmin, Amber Fragmin, Dustin Fragmin, Crystal (Scott) Bennett, Melanie (Matt) Rathman and Andy (Kayla) Lowther; 17 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and Several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded by one son, Ronald “Ronnie” Fragmin; one brother, Ronald Blake; one sister, Hazel Osborne; and two sons-in-law, Rodney Lowther and Hank Vest. In her early years, Rita delivered war telegrams by bicycle during WWII. Later at the age of 14, she was a telephone operator during WWII, when she met her husband, who was actively serving in the United States Army. In January, 1945, Carl and Rita were married and he brought his war bride home to West Virginia. Mrs. Fragmin was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 am with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

