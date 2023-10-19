Ritchie County deputy saved two lives

Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Ritchie County Deputy was recognized for potentially saving two people’s lives.

Ritchie County Sheriff Deputy First Class Nicholas Mossor responded to two crashes within about two weeks where he had to apply tourniquets.

Deputy Mossor shared how he managed to be prepared for the crashes.

“I was able to provide first aid and what I have been trained for in the military called TCCC. I recognized there was significant injury to a male’s right upper leg, and was able to put on a tourniquet to stop the bleeding at that point,” said Deputy Mossor.

TCCC stands for Tactical Casualty Combat Care.

Last week he was recognized and awarded the lifesaver medal.

Chief Deputy Bryan Davis shares what they are going to do so all deputies are prepared for crashes or other situations.

“We are going to send some more of our officers to the Combat Lifesaver Training. All of them are currently provided with tourniquets. All of us have our basic first aid and skills,” said Chief Deputy Davis.

Deputy Mossor recommends you learn some level of aid because you never know when you might need it.

“I recommend first aid, but I also recommend getting a little more training than that, maybe trauma training. That’s a little more in-depth, but when it comes to accidents, sometimes just a band-aid isn’t going to be able to help,” said Deputy Mossor.

