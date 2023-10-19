School in Randolph Co. closed until Monday due to cockroach infestation

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a school in Randolph County will be closed until Monday due to a cockroach infestation.

According to a letter from Randolph County Schools Superintendent Debra Schmidlen sent to parents on Wednesday, there is a cockroach infestation at George Ward Elementary School.

Schmidlen says in the letter that while Randolph County Schools has a contract with a professional pest control service, the infestation requires a more aggressive plan to eliminate the roaches.

The letter goes on to say students at George Ward Elementary students will not have school on Thursday, Oct. 19 or Friday, Oct. 20 as crews thoroughly clean the school.

Schmidlen says the plan is for students to return to school on Monday, Oct. 23.

Below is the letter in its entirety:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.