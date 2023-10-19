State worker charged in COVID indictment

State Worker Charged in COVID indictment
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal indictment filed this week alleges one company overbilled the state of West Virginia by millions of dollars, while charging a state employee with making false statements that significantly affected the investigation.

The indictment does not name or charge the company in question, yet it alleges alleges a “vast discrepancy between the number of tests performed and the number of test kits invoiced” or billed to the state.

Specifically, the indictment notes $44.8 million billed for nearly 520,000 COVID tests, while alleging the company provided results for only 9 percent of those tests.

The four-count indictment charges Timothy Priddy, director of the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Center for Threat Preparedness, making false statements to federal agents and a federal grand jury.

The indictment alleges Priddy, “certified the invoices without first verifying that Company A had in fact provided the COVID-19 testing kits and other goods and services.” It states his false statements “significantly affected the investigation.”

WSAZ reached out Thursday to Priddy seeking comment. The station’s voicemail was not returned.

A DHHR spokesperson said Priddy is suspended, adding the department “takes extremely seriously its responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia, said he makes no excuse for bad conduct, saying the allegations occurred in a confusing time.

“We really took care of the store, and we did it as proper as I could have possibly done it,” he said during his weekly press briefing.

Priddy will make his initial appearance and be arraigned Oct. 26 at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

DHHR cited confidentially laws in refusing to say when Priddy was suspended and whether that is with or without pay.

