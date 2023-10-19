Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN, POOL, KHOU, @POTUS, CHANNEL 12, PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY, @IDF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
Randolph County Sheriff's Office asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s...
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home
The Harrison County Board of Education voted to move forward with the controversial...
Harrison County Board of Ed. votes to move forward on Liberty High School consolidation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions
Jen Hunt took Jagger to the vet where tests were run that came back positive for methamphetamine.
Dog finds, eats meth while on walk with owner
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan backs a temporary House speaker plan and calls off 3rd vote for now, lawmakers say
LNL: Jim Jordan will not hold third speaker vote today