Warm Thursday, then rain tomorrow and the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week. However, skies will be cloudy, as we’re tracking rain chances over the next couple of days. Find out the timing, and other details, in the video above!

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper-60s, thanks to southerly winds lifting warm air from the south at 5-10 mph. However, this afternoon and evening will also bring overcast skies, as clouds build ahead of a low-pressure system that started off the Pacific Northwest earlier this week. After 7 PM, a line of isolated, light showers will push into North-Central West Virginia, but they won’t produce much rain. After that, our region will stay dry until after 3 AM, when widespread, steady showers make their way into our region, leading to a soggy morning commute. The steady rain will last throughout the morning hours, and it’s not until the early afternoon hours that most of the rain is pushing east. Thereafter, scattered showers will linger in our region until the late evening hours, when most of them dissipate. By that time, rainfall totals will be at least 0.25″ to 0.5″ across our region, so not much is expected. All the while, skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will only reach the upper-50s to low-60s, below average for October.

More rain showers are expected on Saturday morning and afternoon, but they’ll be scattered wand won’t produce much rain. Any leftover showers should leave by Saturday evening, leaving cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain on Sunday. All the while, a cool air mass from Canada will keep temperatures in the mid-50s this weekend. Towards the middle of next week, a high-pressure system will lift warm, stable air into our region, keeping skies partly clear and temperatures in the upper-60s. It’s not until the end of next week that rain chances return. In short, tomorrow and Saturday will be cool and rainy, and next week will be mild and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in during the late overnight hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 53.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with steady rain in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 58.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 57.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.