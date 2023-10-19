Week 8 High School Football Rankings

Tucker County sits at the top spot in single-A
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest high school football rankings were released Tuesday by WVSSAC.

AAA

1. Huntington (7-0)

2. Hurricane (6-1)

3. Cabell Midland (7-1)

4. Princeton Senior (7-1)

5. Spring Mills (7-1)

AA

1. Roane County (7-0)

2. North Marion (6-1)

3. Scott (7-0)

4. Fairmont Senior (6-2)

5. Weir (7-1)

A

1. Tucker County (7-0)

2. Greenbrier West (7-0)

3. James Monroe (5-1)

4. Williamstown (7-0)

5. Wahama (7-0)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case
Michael Pumphrey Jr. and Maggie Waddell
2 charged in Gilmer County after police chase
The Harrison County Board of Education voted to move forward with the controversial...
Harrison County Board of Ed. votes to move forward on Liberty High School consolidation
Randolph County Sheriff's Office asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s...
Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home

Latest News

AJ RAPP
AJ Rapp Interview - 5th Quarter Extra
glenny2
Glenville State Football Beats Wheeling 27-13
WVU BASKETBALL
WVU Basketball Season Preview
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights