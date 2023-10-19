Week 8 High School Football Rankings
Tucker County sits at the top spot in single-A
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest high school football rankings were released Tuesday by WVSSAC.
AAA
1. Huntington (7-0)
2. Hurricane (6-1)
3. Cabell Midland (7-1)
4. Princeton Senior (7-1)
5. Spring Mills (7-1)
AA
1. Roane County (7-0)
2. North Marion (6-1)
3. Scott (7-0)
4. Fairmont Senior (6-2)
5. Weir (7-1)
A
1. Tucker County (7-0)
2. Greenbrier West (7-0)
3. James Monroe (5-1)
4. Williamstown (7-0)
5. Wahama (7-0)
