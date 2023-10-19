West Virginia Sheriff Association holds leadership presentation

West Virginia Sheriff's Association holds leadership presentation
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from as far as McDowell County, Wood County, and even right here in Harrison County gathered for a leadership training presentation on Thursday.

It’s a collaborative effort between the University of Charleston and the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association.

The goal is to help teach the next generation of law enforcement necessary leadership skills.

The Association’s Director, Rodney Miller, says officers are learning new things every day, but there are some things that are down to a science from years of experience.

“Things that I found out that worked through the years there’s a science that validates that there’s a science that validates why things don’t work,” said Miller. “So if we can educate each other and lead each other from within it’s gonna make us better and better servants to the public hopefully make the state better and get a better product for our citizen.”

The presentation’s main focus was on generational leadership because departments continue to change every day.

While the structure of law enforcement stems from the top down, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny says their policy are evolving with the times so they can learn as a unit.

“We have five different generations working in this particular workforce and it gives the new leaders an opportunity to understand why certain people do what they do and why they learn the way they learn, why they act the way they act -- so as leaders that gives us an opportunity to understand the people we’re leading,” said Matheny.

This is just one of six sessions across West Virginia.

Both Miller and Matheny say being in law enforcement is a calling and they want to leave department’s better than they found them.

