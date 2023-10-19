WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about persistent odor

UPDATE 11/14/23 @ 4:55 p.m.

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last month, we reported about neighbors in the Kenova area of Wayne County who said they’ve been overwhelmed by an unknown persistent owner.

We found out Tuesday that Docks Creek LLC was issued a second extension regarding a Notice of Violation received by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

A DEP spokesman released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Docks Creek is still working to resolve the issue. Due to their continuing efforts, the initial violation was extended until December 12, 2023. The civil penalty will be assessed once the situation has been resolved. The WVDEP remains in regular communication with the company regarding the status of the stockpile.

“The company has been loading barges and implementing measures to isolate and reduce hot spots. Initially, the stockpile contained 168,000 tons of high sulfur coal and approximately 52,000 tons remain as of today’s date. Docks Creek anticipates that all of the hot coal will be removed by December 12.

“Additionally, the company continues to monitor the stockpile 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, including a weekend crew, and security employees who check the pile every two hours. Staff also drive the perimeter of the property to conduct odor checks. The company initiated these odor checks on October 31 and have not detected any odors.

“The WVDEP did receive an odor complaint from the area on Monday (11/13), the first since October 25. The WVDEP reached out to the company, who indicated it was not conducting any coal-disturbing activities at that time and was not aware of any offsite odors. The agency has been alerted to a burning coal stockpile in Kentucky, just 3/4 of a mile upstream of the Docks Creek site, which could potentially be contributing to odors in the area. The WVDEP has been in communication with Kentucky’s Division of Air Quality on this issue.”

ORIGINAL STORY 10/18/23

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of neighbors has been overwhelmed by an odor for months.

Jodie Norris enjoys spending time outside her home in Kenova. Due to a lingering odor, though, she spends most of her time indoors.

Norris said the odor was so strong it kept her up at night.

“That’s what woke me up at four o’clock in the morning, that smell permeating our home and waking me from a dead sleep,” Norris said. “It makes you feel sick to your stomach. It makes your throat burn. That smell stays in your nostrils.”

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the agency started looking into it after they received a handful of complaints in September.

An investigation led by the DEP points to a coal pile fire at a nearby handling and storage facility, Docks Creek LLC.

The facility processes coal onsite and is permitted under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP’s) Division of Mining & Reclamation (DMR). The DMR issued a Notice of Violation to the facility for failing to control fugitive emissions from the site.

WSAZ reached out to the company but never heard back.

Norris and other neighbors also expressed health concerns.

“When you introduce something that has a noxious odor ... and there is no way anyone could ever convince me that there is a healthy smell that we should have been smelling,” Norris said.

A spokesperson for the WVDEP said, “we can’t speak to specific health impacts, however, if citizens are experiencing health-related issues from the odor, we recommend they limit their time outdoors and contact a medical health expert.”

The DEP says the company responsible for the fire, Docks Creek LLC, was issued a Notice For Violation for failing to control emissions.

The DMR of the WVDEP will propose a civil penalty associated with the violation it issued to the company.

“Something like dust or smoke, in this instance, is considered a fugitive emission because it’s not supposed to leave the site,” Fletcher said.

The DEP said the company was issued an extension on the notice.

“We have extended the notice of the violation. We will do this in the cases where the responsible party abates the issue. It’s just physically they need more time,” Fletcher said.

While Norris is glad they have found the source of the smell, she’s frustrated this happened in the first place.

“I’m very concerned that you slap them on the wrist, but what’s going to stop them from doing this in the future?” Norris said.

