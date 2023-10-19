W.Va. high school bands to participate in statewide Marching Band Invitational

Dozens of West Virginia high school bands will compete Saturday at the 12th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dozens of West Virginia high school bands will compete Saturday at the 12th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational.

33 bands from 25 counties will compete at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, including the bands from Saint Mary’s High School, Parkersburg High School, and Williamstown High School.

The invitational includes competition judging for music, marching, percussion, drum major, and more.

The competition lasts all day and will include an exhibition from the West Virginia Wesleyan College band.

Williamstown Band Director Jed Corra said that while competition is part of the invitational, a lot of value also comes from the band members being submerged in an art they love for a whole day. “We’re all competing but, at the same time, we’re all just musicians, we’re artists, and we’re just wanting to improve and get better,” Corra said. “So, you know, winning’s great, but also it’s just great to watch all of these different musicians from all around just doing what they like to do.”

The invitational will also feature the finals for the third annual Governor’s Cup.

Admission for spectators is $10.

