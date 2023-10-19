WVU Alumni Association preparing campus for Homecoming

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alumni Association is celebrating 150 years of serving WVU students and alumni.

Pop-up trucks have been showing up throughout different parts of campus, serving as just another way to increase school spirit and get students excited to celebrate being a Mountaineer.

Although the mountaineer football team comes into Saturday’s football game bearing a 4-2 record, Association officials like Geoff Coyle wants everyone to know this week is all about coming home.

“You know, when people think about homecoming, they think of the football game, they think of the parade. We want everyone on campus to know that this celebration is all week long. We’re so thrilled to welcome our alumni back to campus this weekend with so many events, but the entire university is celebrating Monday all through the weekend. This is just a chance to tell everybody happy homecoming and celebrating being mountaineers,” Coyle said.

Visitors to the pop-up can either grab a snack on their way to class, answer some WVU trivia for a chance to win prizes or just stop to buy to celebrate the globally renowned gold and blue.

“Being a WVU alum is really something that’s in the family, and to be able to celebrate it with homecoming and to be able to celebrate 150 years. There’s just so much history and tradition in being a Mountaineer, in celebrating the gold and blue. And we at the alumni we see it not only in Morgantown but all across the country and across the globe. So, it’s great to be right here at the epicenter celebrating being Mountaineers.”

Thursday was just the third stop for the pop-up opportunity.

On Friday, the event will come to an end at the Mountaineer Friday celebration.

Friday is an opportunity for Mountaineers, both past and present to see some familiar faces, while having some good ole mountaineer fun.

“It will be at the Mountainlair from 10- 3. We’re going to have food trucks and a lot of games that people can participate in. And then the homecoming parade starts at 6 p.m. on High Street. Then the game and all of our homecoming awards will be celebrated on Saturday on the field starting at 3:30 p.m.”

