Bryan Lee Howard, 27, of Clarksburg, formerly of Salem, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Bryan was born in Clarksburg, WV, on September 19, 1996. He is survived by his mother Joni Lynn Howard Flint and her husband Jason of Fairmont; his father Clifford Gail McIe Jr. and his companion Amity McIe of Salem; and his stepfather who raised him, Phillip Moore of Salem. Bryan is also survived by his brother, Trevor Moore of Salem; Bryan’s girlfriend, Hailey Mustachio of Clarksburg; grandparents, Clifford Sr. and Debi McIe of Salem; Russell “Rusty” Moore of Salem and Harold Flint of Quiet Dell; his aunts and uncles, Michael Howard, Lori Hyde, Debi McIe, Linda Pumphrey and Carla McCauley; cousins, Michael McIe, Tristin Howard, Kylee and Payton Howard, Devin McIe, Crystal Ash, Eric Ash, Robbie Ash and Deb Downey; and his close friends whom he considered as brothers, Curtis McKinney of Mobile, AL, Delbert Moore of Summit Park and Christian Richetti of Clarksburg. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Paula Howard, his uncle, Bobby Howard, and cousin, Joey Riddle. Bryan attended Doddridge County High School and was a self-employed mechanic. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all of those who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Boyles presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.