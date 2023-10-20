Business After Hours Event Honors Women Who Inspire Success in Harrison County

Women who inspire success
By Cameron Murray
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

WDTV 5 News and the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after-hours event at the Bridgeport Country Club to recognize women that inspire success in the community.

Four women received awards tonight and their professions ranged form artists to dentists and doctors. Jaclyn Rominger owns her own dental practice in Harrison County and says receiving this award was a humbling experience.

“It’s just humbling to receive any recognition for anything you do. I think we’re all just have. We’re in the grind. We’re working hard every day. We get up early every day. We hit the ground running. So it’s just nice to be acknowledged for all the extra input you put into your community. "

The other aspect of this event is to inspire the next generation of women in Harrison County. The C.T.E liaison for Harrison county schools, Dr. Geraldine Beckett shared with me how she has helped facilitate that goal.

“The award recipients from tonight’s ceremony, will be coming in to speak to our freshmen girls, to inspire them to give him something to model to, to show them that it’s possible. Every educator in Harrison county knows that sometimes it only takes one personal experience to change someone’s life.”

This is something Jaclyn Rominger also knows very well. And explains how she inspires young girls to realize that anything can be possible.

“I’ve had a few girls come to my office to want to shadow to be like a dental hygienist and then they’re like, oh, maybe I should just be a dentist. I’m like, you can kind of do everyone actually. So it’s just nice to see that girls are realizing that they can do whatever they want.”

