CDC: Tropical parasite causing skin infections in US

Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an...
Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an infectious disease called leishmaniasis.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over mosquitoes. There’s another blood-sucking biter Americans should guard against.

It’s the sand fly.

Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an infectious disease called leishmaniasis.

They’re most active at night and they’re so tiny, they can slip through ordinary mosquito nets on tents or window screens.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they’ve now detected leishmaniasis in a number of tissue samples from patients who claim they have not traveled outside the United States.

Leishmaniasis can also infect internal organs, including the liver, spleen and bone marrow.

Severe cases can be fatal if left untreated.

Sand flies capable of carrying the parasite that causes the infection can be found in a number of Southern and Southwestern states.

Experts say they’re still learning about the bugs, but they can be repelled by sprays containing DEET.

Anyone should see a doctor if a bug bite doesn’t go away or if they have any new skin sores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoney's
Beloved restaurant closing its doors due to lasting effects of pandemic
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says
Randy Nethken
Man charged with setting fire to home after getting upset with puppy
When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a...
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident
Harry Tucker
Police: Morgantown shooting suspect left fingerprint on condom wrapper near scene

Latest News

Safety officials urge parents to take this time to discuss driving safety with any new drivers...
OCTOBER 15TH THROUGH 21ST MARK NATIONAL TEEN DRIVER SAFETY WEEK
Humpfries
HUMPFRIES - clipped version
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl; suspect captured, Ohio police say
Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
Baltimore firefighter dies and 4 others are injured battling rowhouse fire